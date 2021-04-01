Michael Strahan’s Tooth Gap Closure Isn’t What It Seems

Michael Strahan may have won this April Fool’s Day. He had us all believing he closed the signature gap in his teeth, turns out it was all a joke.

In an Instagram video today, the GMA host said his gap wasn’t closed.

“I appreciate all the comments. I was surprised, to be honest with you, at how many people were like, ‘No! Don’t get rid of the gap, it’s your signature!’"

He continued, “I didn’t know so many people really cared … I appreciate all the love for the gap. C’mon man! The gap is here to stay. Not going anywhere anytime soon … My mama likes it.”

Watch the video below: