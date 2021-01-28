'Good Morning America's' Michael Strahan Tests Positive for COVID-19

Michael Strahan , of ABC’s “Good Morning America” has tested positive for coronavirus, his co-host Robin Roberts said on the show on Thursday (Jan, 28), after several days of not appearing on the broadcast. “We know that you have noticed that Michael has not been here with us this week,” said Roberts. “He wanted us to let you know that he has tested positive for COVID and is at home, quarantining right now.” But she also noted that he is doing well and plans to return to the show.

RELATED: Breonna Taylor Case --Michael Strahan Talks To Louisville Officer Who Called Protestors Thugs About The Shooting During Tense Interview



Fellow GMA co-host George Stephanopoulos added that the hosts of the show follow COVID-19 protocols and procedures required by ABC’s parent company, Disney, that all cast and crew are required to observe.



“All of us here — both in front of the camera and behind the scenes — have been cleared by Disney to be here after contact tracing and following CDC guidelines,” Stephanopoulos said.



According to Variety, Strahan, 49, started his work on GMA in 2014 and joined the show full time in 2016. He also provides NFL analysis for "Fox NFL Sunday" and appeared on that show remotely during the NFC Championship.



Prior to becoming part of GMA, he played defensive end for the New York Giants from 1993 to 2007 and became a Pro Football Hall of Fame member in 2014.