'Concrete Cowboy': Idris Elba Shares Why Black Hollywood Can Never Relax

In the latest Netflix film starring Idris Elba and Caleb McLaughlin, Concrete Cowboy, the on-screen father and son work to rebuild their estranged relationship.

After being suspended from school, 15-year-old Cole (McLaughlin) is sent to live with his dad, Harp (Elba), in Philadelphia. Harp is now around town for his rehabilitation of horses for inner-city cowboys at the Fletcher Street Stables. Inspired by the real-life Fletcher Street Stables, a Black urban horsemanship community that dates back more than 100 years.

RELATED: BET Breaks: 'Concrete Cowboy': Cliff "Method Man" Smith Says His Character Reminds Him Of Someone From His Hometown

In addition to Elba and McLaughlin, Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us), Cliff “Method Man” Smith (Power Book II: Ghost) and Lorraine Toussaint (Orange Is the New Black) all make their way to the stables as co-stars in the film.

BET.com sat down with Elba to dissect one standout line in the film and shuffle through McLaughlin’s music playlist that helped to bring his character to life.

See below: