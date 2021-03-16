WATCH: First Look At Official Trailer For Idris Elba, Method Man New Netflix Film ‘Concrete Cowboy’

Author G. Neri’s novel Ghetto Cowboy is reimagined for Netflix’s new film, Concrete Cowboy.

First-time filmmaker Ricky Staub premiered the flick at the Toronto International Film Festival back in September 2020. The drama will now make its Netflix debut on April 2, starring 19-year-old actor Caleb McLaughlin along with 48-year-old Idris Elba who plays his estranged father. Byron Bowers, Lorraine Toussaint, and Clifford “Method Man” Smith are also included as cast.

In the aftermath of his suspension from a Detroit school, 15-year-old Cole (McLaughlin) is sent to live with his dad, Harp (Elba), in Philadelphia. Harp’s peace is found in the rehabilitation of horses for inner-city cowboys at the Fletcher Street Stables. For more than 100 years, this “real-life Black urban horsemanship community” has provided safe quarters for local residents.

Cole’s life begins to change once his respect level grows for his new neighborhood and a friendship with a troubled cousin (Jharrel Jerome) comes back into play, causing Cole to feel conflicted. Cole must choose between street life and helping to push back against the gentrification affecting the stables and the entire community.

Take a look at the trailer for Concrete Cowboy below: