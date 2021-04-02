Quavo And Saweetie Break Their Silence, Address Elevator Altercation

Rapper Quavo and his former girlfriend Saweetie have spoken out for the first time since a 2020 elevator altercation video between them went viral on Tuesday (March 30). The two artists reportedly ended their long-term relationship in mid-March.

On Thursday (April 1), Saweetie spoke with TMZ about the incident.

“This unfortunate incident happened a year ago, while we have reconciled since then and moved past this particular disagreement, there were simply too many other hurdles to overcome in our relationship and we have both since moved on,” she wrote.

Quavo also released a separate statement to the entertainment news outlet noting that he never put his hands on his ex-girlfriend.

