Quavo And Saweetie Break Their Silence, Address Elevator Altercation

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: (L-R) Quavo of Migos and Saweetie attend the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

The two artists reportedly ended their long-term relationship in mid-March.

Published 23 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Rapper Quavo and his former girlfriend Saweetie have spoken out for the first time since a 2020 elevator altercation video between them went viral on Tuesday (March 30). The two artists reportedly ended their long-term relationship in mid-March. 

On Thursday (April 1), Saweetie spoke  with TMZ about the incident. 

“This unfortunate incident happened a year ago, while we have reconciled since then and moved past this particular disagreement, there were simply too many other hurdles to overcome in our relationship and we have both since moved on,” she wrote. 

Quavo also  released a separate statement to the entertainment news outlet noting that he never put his hands on his ex-girlfriend. 

“We had an unfortunate situation almost a year ago that we both learned and moved on from. I haven’t physically abused Saweetie and have real gratitude for what we did share overall.”

TMZ also reported that the LAPD could be investigating the December surveillance footage and that law enforcement reportedly want to meet both of them.

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

