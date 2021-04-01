Saweetie And Quavo’s Elevator Fight Reportedly Being Investigated By LAPD

Saweetie and Quavo’s physical altercation on an elevator went viral and the LAPD could be investigating.

According to TMZ, law enforcement “sources'' claim cops want to meet both of them. The police want to know what occurred before the fight, which is possibly domestic violence. Additionally, they both could be at fault.

TMZ unearthed the December surveillance footage of the former couple entering an elevator after Saweetie struck Quavo in the face. The Migos member is then seen dragging his then-girlfriend into the elevator and falling on top of her.

Saweetie, who is offscreen for most of the video, remains on the elevator floor before she struggles to pick herself up and limp out as Quavo watches. TMZ reports the incident occured in Saweetie’s apartment building.

The shocking video comes over a week after Saweetie announced she was "single" and alluded to infidelity.