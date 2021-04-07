Akon To Build Second ‘Futuristic’ City In Uganda

R&B artist Akon wants to build an expansive "futuristic" city in Senegal, but before he has even broken ground, the "Smack That" singer has already made plans to build a second Akon City in Uganda.

According to the Washington Post, both cities will be powered by the singer’s cryptocurrency called “Akoin.”

“A place suitable in Uganda that has not less than one square mile, which will be made available to him and his team,” Isaac Musumba, Uganda’s minister for urban development, said at a news conference on Monday (April 5).

The Post reports that the entertainer will frontline the project's investment and management in Uganda as he partners with Ugandan government to pick a theme for the city.

Akon has been open to discussing his desire to create a real-life version of Wakanda, the futuristic African kingdom depicted in the Marvel film Black Panther. His first Akon City development will have luxury condominiums, a seaside resort, gravity-defying skyscrapers be solar-powered and environmentally friendly, the Business Insider writes.

His currency Akoin will be available to make purchases.