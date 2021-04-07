Tyler Perry’s ‘Sistas’ Season Three Premiere Date Revealed

The premiere date for season three of Tyler Perry’s Sistas has officially been announced.
On Wednesday (June 9) Sistas, the one-hour drama which follows a group of 30-something Black women as they navigate through their careers, love and their evolving friendship, begins a new season. Viewers will finally see what actually happened with Gary (Chido Nwokocha) in the Season 2 finale.
The cast includes KJ Smith, Mignon, Ebony Obsidian, Novi Brown, DeVale Ellis, Nwokocha, Anthony Dalton II, Brian Jordan Jr., Kevin A. Walton, Trinity Whiteside and Crystal Renee’ Hayslett.
Season two of Sistas concluded on March 31 and was announced as the reigning No.1 scripted series on cable for African Americans P18-49 with more than 1.4 million viewers tuned in weekly.
Sistas also made history as the first completed production of a season for a TV series to be entirely produced during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Variety reports.
(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
