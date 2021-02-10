How Tyler Perry Conquered Theater, Film And TV

Perry rode the hilarious antics of Madea from church fellowship halls to packing out moving theatres across the county. Although he has reached the top of the mountain, he sure came up on the rough side of it.



After surviving a rough childhood, Perry left his hometown in the Big Easy and moved to Atlanta with a dream of telling stories about the Black people he loved. With $12,000 in savings from selling cars and working as a bill collector, at age 22 he bankrolled his first play, I Know I’ve Been Changed. The theme of the play centered around dysfunctional families, forgiveness, and the love of God. The play was a flop which left him in a financial hole. There were reportedly only 30 or so audience members in attendance opening weekend. However in true champion form, this only fueled Perry to go harder.



In spite of his setback, Perry began working on a comeback and a come up. For the next six years, he fine-tuned his play, brought in new talent, and built a loyal fanbase that has been supportive of him and his work to this present day. When he premiered the remix of his play at the House of Blues and the famous Fox Theater in Atlanta, he knew he had something special. The audience loved it and each show sold out. The magic of Madea couldn’t be stopped.

Perry now had it down to a science. He worked tirelessly creating new plays, producing eight in the next seven years. By 2005, it was reported that he had sold more than $100 million in tickets, $30 million in videos of his shows, and an estimated $20 million in merchandise touring the country. Madea was ready for the big time.

After experiencing unprecedented success, Tyler Perry was ready to take his talents to Hollywood. In 2005, Madea made her big-screen debut in Diary of a Mad Black Woman. The film, which cost $5.5 million to make, grossed $51 million in theaters, and raked an additional $150 million in video rentals, on-demand viewing, DVD sales, and TV licensing. Perry went on to create several more Madea films and other feature films which have all turned a profit. According to Forbes, the Madea franchise has grossed more than $670 million at the box office and drew $290 million in fees and profits. Madea helped Perry get bag after bag.