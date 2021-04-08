Jamie Foxx Once Had Snoop Dogg Intimidate One Of His Daughter’s Suitors

Jamie Foxx does not play when it comes to his daughters, Corinne Foxx, 27 and Annalise Bishop,12.

On the Wednesday (April 7) episode of E! News’ Daily Pop, the actor discussed his new Netflix series, Dad Stop Embarrassing Me, on which he serves as executive producer with his daughter Corrine. The new sitcom will launch on the streaming service on April 14 and follows a single father (Foxx) as he navigates fatherhood when his teenage daughter moves in.

Speaking with the Daily Pop, Foxx shared that just like his character on the show, he also is never afraid to embarrass his children! Matter of fact, Foxx admits when Corinne first started dating he turned into his own version of a private investigator.

“By the time she got the person there, I already knew everything about him,” he said.

Foxx also mentioned that he even brought along some of his famous friends to help intimidate some of Corinne’s suitors.

“Snoop [Dogg] was actually at my house,” he said. “So, she brings the guy by to the crib and I say, ‘Yo, Snoop, there he is right there. Shake him up.’” Foxx shared that Snoop walked up to Corrinne’s potential new beau and said, “Hey, what’s up, nephew? You understand what’s going on right now?”

As the story continues, Foxx ultimately became impressed by the way the suitor took the intimidation with ease.

"Daughters are special, man…As a father, you want that person who is dating your daughter to know that there quite possibly [could] be a chance that they won't survive life."

Watch the trailer to Dad Stop Embarrassing Me below: