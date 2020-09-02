Jamie Foxx To Star In Netflix Show Inspired By Embarrassing His Daughter

After the success of Netflix’s Project Pill, actor Jamie Foxx is returning to the streaming platform for a comedy series titled Dad Stop Embarrassing Me, which is inspired by the Oscar winner’s relationship with his daughter, Corinne Foxx.

There are not many details about the show but along with Jamie Foxx, it will also star David Alan Grier, according to Variety. They first worked together on the iconic sketch show In Living Color.

As of now, Corrine Foxx will only serve as a producer.



Corrine posted about the series on Instagram with a photo of her and her dad, captioning it with, “It’s been a dream come true to produce this show at @netflix ! Thank you for believing in our wacky family.”