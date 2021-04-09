Actor Quindon Tarver Killed At 38

Former child star Quindon Tarver was killed in a car crash last week in Dallas,Texas. He was only 38 years old.

His uncle, Kevin Tarver, confirmed the sad news to Dallas Morning News, saying, “He had been through so much. But his focus was on his music. He was getting ready to make his comeback. He had been in the studio working on a project that was supposed to be released this year.”

The McKinney, Texas native is most known for his role in the 1996 film Romeo + Juliet, which starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes. He also appeared in two seasons of American Idol.

In a 2017 interview, Tarver revealed he was sexually assaulted as a child in the music industry. Additionally, he struggled with drugs and alcohol and attempted to take his own life in 2012.

In his final Instagram post, which is from March 25, Tarver wrote, “When I think of being at my lowest point in life & suicide was my only way out in 2012. After the attempted try that landed me on life support for 17 hours on a breathing machine... it was NOBODY BUT GOD that put breath back in my body!”

See below, which also includes a video of him singing.