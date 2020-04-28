Ms. Juicy Reacts To The Death Of 'Little Women: Atlanta' Castmate Ms. Minnie

Why Kobe Bryant’s Daughters Were Appointed New Guardians
Fans of Little Women: Atlanta were shocked by the sudden death of Ashley “Ms. Minnie” Ross. At only 34 years old, she passed away on April 27 after suffering injuries in a car crash. Her cast mate Shirlene “Ms. Juicy” Pearson, with whom she had an up and down relationship on the reality series, reacted to the news on Instagram.
Pearson posted a photo that read "This is too much too much!!!!!" and included the caption, “Prayers for Minnie's family!!!”
See below:
According to PEOPLE, the car Ross was traveling in reportedly collided with another vehicle on April 26 on an Atlanta highway around 11 p.m. The crash was classified as a hit-and-run, implying that the driver of the other vehicle left the scene.
Ross’ management team said in a statement, "It is with profound sadness that we confirm on behalf of the family of Ashley Ross aka 'Ms Minnie' of Little Women: Atlanta has succumbed to injuries from a tragic hit and run car accident today at the age of 34. The family respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time.”
See one of Miss Minnie and Miss Juicy’s famous moments below from Lifetime’s Little Women: Atlanta.
(Photo by Robin L Marshall/WireImage )
