Ms. Juicy Reacts To The Death Of 'Little Women: Atlanta' Castmate Ms. Minnie

Fans of Little Women: Atlanta were shocked by the sudden death of Ashley “Ms. Minnie” Ross. At only 34 years old, she passed away on April 27 after suffering injuries in a car crash. Her cast mate Shirlene “Ms. Juicy” Pearson, with whom she had an up and down relationship on the reality series, reacted to the news on Instagram.

Pearson posted a photo that read "This is too much too much!!!!!" and included the caption, “Prayers for Minnie's family!!!”

See below: