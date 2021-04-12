Keri Hilson Is Open To Working With Beyoncé

After a rumored feud between Keri Hilson and Beyoncé became public 12 years ago, it appears that Hilson is open to getting back on track with the Grammy award-winning entertainer.

In an interview 92 Q’s Midday’s with Persia, Hilson was asked if she would be open to working with Beyoncé in the future in either music or film. Hilson shared that the two have come to an understanding since that time.

“She actually has introduced herself. It was a gracious moment, I appreciated it. I feel like she understood what had happened, what had transpired and there was a bit of healing in that moment when we met,” the 38-year-old said. “I take her as a very intuitive kind of soul, as am I. –I think it would be a very fun experience to do that if she were open. I do feel like she understood what that was all about.–She’s amazing. I’ve always felt that way, that's the truth of the matter but no one will believe that.”

