NAACP Image Awards: Beyoncé Takes Home Most Music Awards At 2021 Ceremony

After adding four more awards to her Grammy wins in less than two weeks, Beyoncé can now place four NAACP Image Awards on her shelf as well.
On Thursday (March 25), during the non-televised section of the awards show, the entertainer won Outstanding Female Artist for “Black Parade” and Outstanding Music Video for “Brown Skin Girl,” with her daughter Blue Ivy Carter, SAINt JHN, and Wizkid.
For Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song and Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary), Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion shared both awards for the “Savage Remix.”
Other standout musical winners include Beyoncé’s proteges and sisters Chloe x Halle who took home the award for Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional) for “Wonder What She Thinks of Me” and Outstanding Soul/R&B Song for “Do It.”
Jhené Aiko’s albumChilombo won Outstanding Album. While Doja Cat was crowned Outstanding New Artist for her hit “Say So.”
Drake won Outstanding Male Artist for his track “Laugh Now Cry Later” with Lil Durk.
The non-televised awards for the Image Awards started on Monday (March 22) and will wrap up on Friday (March 26). Viewers can attend the virtual show by clicking here.
On Saturday (March 27), the two-hour live show hosted by actor Anthony Anderson will air at 8 p.m. ET on BET. The show will also be simulcast across ViacomCBS networks, including CBS, BET Her, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV, MTV2, Paramount, Pop, Smithsonian, TV Land, VH1, BET PLUTO, and CMT.
Take a look at all of the winners for the music categories on night four for the 52nd Annual NAACP Image Awards below:
