NAACP Image Awards: Beyoncé Takes Home Most Music Awards At 2021 Ceremony

After adding four more awards to her Grammy wins in less than two weeks, Beyoncé can now place four NAACP Image Awards on her shelf as well.

On Thursday (March 25), during the non-televised section of the awards show, the entertainer won Outstanding Female Artist for “Black Parade” and Outstanding Music Video for “Brown Skin Girl,” with her daughter Blue Ivy Carter, SAINt JHN, and Wizkid.

For Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song and Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary), Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion shared both awards for the “Savage Remix.”

