Nick Cannon And Abby De La Rosa Are Expecting Twin Sons

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa announced Sunday (April 11) that they are expecting twin boys. De la Rosa posted a long message to Instagram, while posing with the Masked Singer host, calling the twins her "miricle babies."

“Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy. I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angels. I pray that God give you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your Daddy,” De La Rosa wrote in an IG post that accompanied her maternity pic, in which she displays her baby bump alongside a shirtless Cannon.

“Your Dad & I will always be here for you both; in complete unison and support. No matter what this world may throw your way, know that forgiveness is key and what is for you - is for YOU! You both are already so loved and we can’t wait to meet you both,” the post continued.