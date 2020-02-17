Nick Cannon Says He Doesn’t Believe In Marriage

Valentine's Day is apparently weighing heavy on Nick Cannon because he’s claiming that tying the knot is not something he has planned. Ever.

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the 39-year-old actor and show host says that after his split with Mariah Carey, he’s not looking for legal commitment with regards to love.

"I don't believe in marriage anymore," he told ET's Lauren Zima ahead of a blind date he has with a listener from his Power 106 radio show, Nick Cannon Mornings. "My mindset has changed. I have done that. I don't like doing things that I am not good at."

Cannon married Carey in April 2008 and had two twins, Moroccan and Monroe. three years later. In 2014, the singer filed for divorced before the couple briefly reconciled a year later. Their divorce was finalized in 2016, however, the two remain on good terms.

Cannon’s experience with marriage has soured him on the whole concept, regardless of who he may meet.

"If you jumped out of a plane on time and it did not work out -- you would not do it again, would you?" he explained. "I barely survived. Why would I jump out of the plane again?"

He continued: "I mean, I am still working. I am growing. I was a broken soul, but now I am back out on the scene. I'm trying to fix myself. I'm trying to be the best me I can be, the best dad I can be, the best entrepreneur and young media mogul that I can be. So I'm really just focused on me and being the best, because for some reason I haven't gotten this relationship thing right. I'm not good at it. I don't like doing stuff that I'm not good at."

Another title Nick Cannon wants to avoid is one his kids call him. According to Cannon, he doesn’t want himself to become a serial dater.

"It's the funniest thing, my kids call me a player. I was like, 'Who taught you that word?’” he said. "’Who's been talking to you?' And [Moroccan's] like, 'Dad you can't be a player forever.' I'm like, this is the worst."

