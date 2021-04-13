Bobby Brown Breaks His Silence On Son’s Death

Bobby Brown Jr. passed away last November, and now his father Bobby Brown is opening up about it for the first time.

In a preview clip from the new episode of Red Table Talk, the legendary singer told hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris and Willow Smith that his son’s death was a shame and shared his thoughts as to why it happened.

“Kids today, they’re trying different things,” Brown said. “They’re trying to get as high as they can possibly get. That’s a real problem because they don’t know what these drugs are being mixed with these days.”

According to a Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office report, Brown Jr.’s death was caused by the "combined effects of alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl." A witness, the report states, told police that the 28-year-old "snorted" a Percocet and cocaine after consuming shots of tequila with friends. His death was subsequently ruled "accidental" with no foul play determined.

Additionally in the preview clip, Willow says she feels her generation is “kind of spiraling” with Brown replying: “There are murderers out there,” creating synthetic drugs. “It’s like they’re committing murder,” he says. “That’s homicide.”

Watch the full preview clip below.