Corinne Foxx Reveals Her Battle With Anxiety: 'I’m Going To Share My Story'

The eldest daughter of actor Jamie Foxx is speaking out about growing up with anxiety.

Corinne Foxx guest starred on Looking Up, Dr. Deepika Chopr‪a's Dear Media podcast on Monday (April 12), and reflected on her journey to manage her anxiety that began when she was 14-years-old.

"My heart was beating out of my chest. And then it got to a point where my anxiety was getting so bad I didn't want to go to school," Foxx recalled.

She admitted how despite "growing up, I always felt like I had eyes on me. I always felt like people were looking to find reasons to say I was bratty or stuck-up," she was "not going to let this anxiety disorder get the best of [her.]"

RELATED: Jamie Foxx Once Had Snoop Dogg Intimidate One Of His Daughter’s Suitors

In an open letter for Refinery29 in 2017, the "Shazam" co-host noted how her parents' support and the assistance of a mental health professional helped her manage her panic attacks successfully.

"I noticed in my 9th grade English class that my hands were getting increasingly sweaty… I didn’t want my grades to suffer from whatever was happening to me, so I reached out to my parents and told them what was going on," the 47 Meters Down: Uncaged actress remembered. "It was the best decision I ever made. They found someone, a mental health professional, for me to talk to and together we discovered that I had an anxiety disorder."

The 27-year-old also revealed she's an ambassador for NAMI, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, an advocacy group to help people diagnosed with mental illness.

"If you check my Instagram or Twitter, you will quickly notice that I am an ambassador for NAMI… I post frequently about changing the narrative around mental illness and have vowed to be stigma-free," Foxx said. "I realized that I had the same fear of judgment and stigma that I was pledging against. So in honor of deepening my pledge to NAMI and being my most authentic self with you all, I’m going to share my story."

RELATED: Exclusive: Corinne Foxx Overcomes Her Struggle With Anxiety To Slay Designer Runways

Popsugar reports Foxx attends therapy, practices journaling, exercises regularly, and meditates to alleviate her anxieties.

"It’s been 9 years of trial and error, but I’ve figured out what works best for me. I have about 4-5 different methods at my disposal at any time," Foxx revealed. "Those tools give me the confidence to walk through life and know that whenever my anxiety strikes, I know how to handle it."