NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 27: Rapper DMX performs in concert at B.B. King Blues Club & Grill on March 27, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

DMX Daughter Shares Emotional Tribute To Father

Sasha honored her late father on social media after his death at the age of 50.

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

One of DMX's daughters is breaking her silence, publicly addressing her father's death for the first time since his passing on Friday (April 9.)

Sasha, the late rapper's daughter with Patricia Trejo, shared an emotional tribute to the hip-hop legend, tweeting two pictures with a touching caption on Sunday (April 11.)

She also posted on Instagram, describing her father as "funny, charismatic, emotional, real, understanding, and loving."

RELATED: Swizz Beatz Calls DMX A ‘Prophet’ In Emotional Video Tribute

Sasha's post comes after Tashera Simmons, the rapper's ex-wife, celebrated his life alongside her milestone 50th birthday. The Instagram post included videos and pictures of her and X, born Earl Simmons, where she thanked her followers for their love and support.

The "Party Up" rapper passed away after a reported heart attack in White Plains, New York. Details of his memorial are being finalized but have not been made public as of yet. 

(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)

