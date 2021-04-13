DMX Daughter Shares Emotional Tribute To Father

One of DMX's daughters is breaking her silence, publicly addressing her father's death for the first time since his passing on Friday (April 9.)
Sasha, the late rapper's daughter with Patricia Trejo, shared an emotional tribute to the hip-hop legend, tweeting two pictures with a touching caption on Sunday (April 11.)
She also posted on Instagram, describing her father as "funny, charismatic, emotional, real, understanding, and loving."
RELATED: Swizz Beatz Calls DMX A ‘Prophet’ In Emotional Video Tribute
Sasha's post comes after Tashera Simmons, the rapper's ex-wife, celebrated his life alongside her milestone 50th birthday. The Instagram post included videos and pictures of her and X, born Earl Simmons, where she thanked her followers for their love and support.
The "Party Up" rapper passed away after a reported heart attack in White Plains, New York. Details of his memorial are being finalized but have not been made public as of yet.
(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images)
COMMENTS