Swizz Beatz Calls DMX A ‘Prophet’ In Emotional Video Tribute

DMX’s longtime friend and collaborator Swizz Beatz is reflecting on his untimely passing, sharing an emotional video via his Instagram and letting everyone know how much that legendary rapper meant to him.

“My brother was a different type of brother — a different type of artist, a different type of creative, different type of spirit, different type of zone, different type of soul,” Swizz said. “Since the day that I met him, he lived his life for everyone else … You ain’t never seen DMX with a Lamborghini, you ain’t never seen my brother with a Rolls-Royce, you ain’t never seen him iced out with no jewelry. He did not care about any of that.”

Swizz continued: “He was the biggest … He was the biggest because he prayed for everybody else more than himself. He’d get on the stage and pray for 15,000 people, knowing that he needed more prayers than anybody that he was praying for.”

DMX passed away on Friday (April 9) after suffering a heart attack following a drug overdose a week earlier. He was admitted to White Plains Hospital in White Plains, New York on April 2 and was described as being in a “vegetative state.” He never regained consciousness.

Swizz also spoke about X’s struggles throughout his IG video and explained why he believes the 50-year-old was in so much pain.

“My brother would take care of everybody before he would take care of himself. I never seen a human like him. The closest I’ve ever seen to a prophet ...” the producer added. “Know why he was suffering? ’Cause he took everyone’s pain and made it his. His humanitarian work should be celebrated.”

Watch Swizz Beatz’ full Instagram video about DMX below.