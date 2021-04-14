Red Table Talk: Bobby Brown Reveals Who He Believes Is Behind Bobbi Kristina’s Death

When you say the name Bobby Brown, you immediately think of talented teen heartthrob, original member of R&B super-group New Edition, and unimaginable heartache. Brown stopped by Red Table Talk for the latest episode of the Facebook Watch show to peel back even more layers of his life for a revealing conversation with Jada Pinkett-Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris about his experiences with generational trauma and addiction.

Creating a safe space for a candid conversation, Pinkett-Smith first prepares the audience, who may feel triggered by Brown’s revelations, as he discloses details about his daily fight to beat his addictions, his children’s personal battles including his son, Bobby Jr. and hs recent overdose and death as well as Brown's continued accusations that daughter Bobbi Kristina’s boyfriend, Nick Gordon was not only abusive but ultimately responsible for her untimely death.

In the past, Brown has publicly blamed Gordon for keeping Bobbi Kristina in a controlled environment, but when Pinkett-Smith asks about the nature of her death, Brown says something even more surprising.

“So you believe that there was foul play in Bobbi Kristina's death?” asks Pinkett Smith.

“Definitely,” replies Brown.

“Like, that maybe he drugged her?”questions Willow Smith.

“Definitely. He was the only one there with both situations, with my ex-wife [Whitney Houston] and with my daughter, and they both died the same way,” says Brown.

Although Gordon was never charged with either of the deaths of Houston or Bobbi Kristina. Brown was in rehab when Gordon died from an drug overdose in 2020 and yet, he finds no comfort in that loss. In fact, he regrets not having the chance to confront Gordon while he was still alive.

Although Brown has recently recovered from alcoholism within the last year, he also spoke about how a stint in jail caused him to drop his drug habit from which he’s been clean from narcotics for almost 19 years.

Brown appears on this episode with his wife Alicia Etheredge-Brown who he says, “gives him the energy to want to live right” and is his support system as remains sober.

The “Bad Boy of R&B” is featured on the latest episode of “Red Table Talk” airing on Wednesday, April 14 at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET on Facebook Watch. Check out the episode below.