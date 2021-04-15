Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Confirm They Are Broken Up

Rumors were swirling last month that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were ending their relationship. However, they released a statement to CNN on March 13, saying they’re “working through some things.” Now, it’s official, J. Lo and A-Rod have officially ended their relationship.

The two broke the news exclusively to TODAY. A joint statement read, “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Split, End Engagement: Report

Lopez and Rodriguez announced they were engaged in 2019 after two years of dating.

Jennifer Lopez was previously married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, dancer Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003 and singer Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014. She shares 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with Anthony.

Rodrigeuz was married from 2002 to 2008 Cynthia Scurtis.