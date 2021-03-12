Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Split, End Engagement: Report

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have called it quits, according to sources.

Page Six is reporting they have ended their two-year engagement and have broken up.

A source told PEOPLE, "This has been a long time coming.”

In January, Lopez, 51, told Elle they delayed the wedding due to the pandemic, "We postponed the wedding twice. We had planned what we really, really wanted to do, [but] I don't know if we'll be able to re-create that. We canceled it, and since then we haven't really talked about it. There's no rush. We want to do it right when we can do it."

In February, rumors were circulating that Alex Rodriguez, 45, had an affair with Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy, which she denied and said they never met.

Lopez and Rodriguez announced their engagement in 2019 after two years of dating.

Jennifer Lopez was previously married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998, dancer Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003 and singer Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014. She shares 12-year-old twins, Maximilian "Max" David and Emme Maribel, with Anthony.



Rodrigeuz was married from 2002 to 2008 Cynthia Scurtis.