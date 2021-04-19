Pharrell Williams Opens The Goodtime Hotel In Miami

The multi-talented producer, artist and entrepreneur unveiled his Goodtime Hotel on Friday (April 16) with his business partner David Grutman , TMZ reports. And several major A-listers were in town to kick off the grand opening including Kim Kardashian, Chris Rock, Rick Ross and Cuba Gooding Jr.

Are you ready to stay at Pharrell ’ s new Miami Beach hotel?

According to Forbes, this is Williams and Grutman’s first collaborative lifestyle hotel brand. The oasis is in the central, historic section of South Beach along Washington Avenue. With 266 rooms, its Art Deco aesthetic sits on 100,000 square feet of public space.

“We knew we had an opportunity to bring something new and unique to the neighborhood, and we didn’t want to lose sight of that for anything,” Williams tells Forbes. “Not even the pandemic.”

RELATED: Pharrell Williams Launches New Human Race Skin Care Line Of Products

From the natural oak library to the palette of peach and green throughout the property, the Goodtime Hotel has quirky standout accent pieces like animal lamps, pineapple-motif cocktail tables, tufted sofas and even throwback rotary dial phones. Two parallel pools with candy stripe tiles, cabanas and lounges all sit alongside the outdoor bar.

An indoor-outdoor full-service restaurant named Strawberry Moon offers a selection of Mediterranean cuisine and cocktails.

Guests rooms can be booked from Queen bed accommodations to suites with westward facing views or east to the Atlantic ocean. You can book here.

Check out this clip of the Goodtime Hotel below: