Pharrell Williams Launches New Human Race Skin Care Line Of Products

Allure reports that the new line will consist of three skin-care products: the Rice Powder Cleanser, the Lotus Enzyme Exfoliant, and the Humidifying Cream that is “inspired by the downy atmospheres” of “his hometown of Virginia Beach, his now home of Miami, the mist and the mist covered Japanese archipelago.”

Pharrell Williams ’ youthful appearance has been applauded for years. At 47 years old, his skin is as smooth and pristine as someone half his age. To help people achieve the same glow, he has announced the launch of Humanrace, his first-ever skincare line.

Speaking to Allure, Williams explained the purpose of his new skincare line. "Sometimes, you need to cleanse your spirit. Sometimes you just need to cleanse your mind. Sometimes you've just got to get rid of some dead skin." he said. "Sometimes you've got to get rid of some bad habits. Sometimes you just need to be humidified, brought to life. Sometimes your spirit needs that."

Allure also spoke with Williams' dermatologist Elena Jones, who has treated Williams for years and serves as a consultant for the line.

"What struck me most about my first meeting with him was how committed to his skin and health he was at his age," she said. "He wanted a routine to follow, and he’s dedicated to a skin-care regimen. He wanted explanations for everything."

All three of Williams’ new products will go on sale on Nov. 25 at humanrace.com. The Rice Powder Cleanser will cost $32, the Lotus Enzyme Exfoliator will be $46, and the Humidifying Cream will be $48. Additionally, a Routine Pack will cost $100.