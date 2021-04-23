O.J. Simpson Criticizes LeBron James And Defends Cop Who Killed Ma'Khia Bryant

O.J. Simpson is now giving his opinion on law and order.

Ma'Khia Bryant, 15, was shot four times in the chest after calling police for help. Simpson is defending her death because she had a knife.

In a video posted on Twitter, the 73-year-old said, “What I saw when I saw the full thing, the police guy had no choice, he responded. We wish he could have pulled a taser, we wish he could have done it in another way, but in that instance, if he hadn't done what he did, it appears to me that another young American would have had her life taken. I can't fault what he did. I wish it were different, but I can't fault it."

He also slammed LeBron James for posting a now deleted tweet, which read "YOU'RE NEXT #ACCOUNTABILITY." Some people, like Sen. Tim Cotton, have interpreted the tweet as calling for violence but James made it clear he was calling for the officer who killed Bryant to be held accountable.

Simpson decided to voice his opinion on James in a video with the caption, “Wait for the facts! #LeBronJames.”

Simpson said in the video, "You can't fight every battle. You've got to pick your battles. It's a war that must be fought, but sometimes you need to take your time and be a little more patient before you comment on some of these bad incidents that are happening with some police departments."

He also added, “LeBron should have waited.”

