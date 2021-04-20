16-Year-Old Girl Is Shot And Killed By Columbus Police After Calling Them For Help

A crowd is reportedly gathering in Columbus, Ohio near a home on the city’s Southeast Side after news broke of an officer-involved shooting of a 16-year-old girl identified as Ma'Kiah Bryant.

According to the Columbus Dispatch, the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation convened on the scene Tuesday night (April 20) to investigate the fatal shooting by a Columbus police officer.

The shooting occurred just before a jury convicted former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin of two counts of murder and one count of manslaughter in George Floyd’s death.

At 4:35 p.m., police received a call about an attempted stabbing on the 3100 block of Legion Lane. The caller reported a female was trying to stab them and then hung up. The Dispatch reports that 10 minutes later, officers responded to the scene and an officer-involved shooting was reported.

At 4:46 p.m., Columbus Fire medics were cleared to arrive on scene. Bryant was transported in critical condition to Mount Carmel East hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 5:21 p.m., Columbus police say.