Trending:

Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Share Adorable Video Potty Training Daughter Kaavia

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 15: Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade attend Stance Spades At NBA All-Star 2020 at City Hall on February 15, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Stance)

Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Share Adorable Video Potty Training Daughter Kaavia

The two-year-old is approaching a major milestone.

Published 13 hours ago

Written by Paul Meara

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade hit a major parenting milestone with their daughter Kaavia James.

On Friday (April 23), the actress posted an adorable boomerang video on her Instagram showing how far she and her retired NBA star husband are willing to go to get their 2-year-old potty trained.

Union and Wade are seen all dressed up with Kaavia, each wearing a silly hat and sunglasses. In the clip, they stand pointing at each other in a standoff while the toddler was wearing a diaper.

"A typical Friday Adventures in potty training," Union wrote in the caption. "Never thought we'd be bribing someone to poop in the potty but here we are."

See Gabrielle Union’s IG post below.

Photo: Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Stance

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Latest in celebs