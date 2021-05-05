Meghan Markle Announces Her First Children’s Book

Written by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex has a nice ring to it!

On Tuesday (May 4), Meghan Markle announced that her first children’s book, The Bench, will be published on June 8.

According to a press release from publisher Random House Children’s Books, Markle shared how she came up with the idea for The Bench and noted that a Father’s Day poem she wrote for her husband, Prince Harry, was where she drew her inspiration. The novel will look at the father and son relationships through a mother’s eyes.

