Here Are Harry And Meghan’s Royal Baby Name Predictions

Royal watchers are heavily invested as Meghan Markle gets further along in her pregnancy as the buzz intensifies on what she and Prince Harry will name their baby girl.
After announcing in February that she was expecting baby No. 2, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared with Oprah Winfrey during their March interview special that they were having a daughter.
Now, U.K. betting companies have a running list of the top names on what the royal baby will be named.
Currently at the top of the list sits Diana, which is the name of Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana, followed by Alexandria, Alice, Elizabeth and Grace, oddschecker.com reports.
“Diana is the clear favorite in our market now, ever since Harry and Meghan confirmed that they could be having a baby girl,” Coral spokesperson Harry Aitkenhead said in late March. “We are convinced it will feature somewhere in the name, going 5-1 that it is the new arrival’s first name.”
(Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
