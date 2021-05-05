50 Cent Moves From New York To Houston And Teases New Crime Show

50 Cent is now living in Houston, Texas.
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, announced Tuesday that he left New York and moved to Houston, reported the Houston Chronicle.
On Twitter, Jackson is shown wearing a Houston Astros baseball hat standing in front of a stadium.
Jackson tweeted, "I Love NY, but I live in Houston now I’ll explain later. Green Light Gang. BOOM."
Also known for producing the television series Power, Jackson shared a screenshot of a Deadline article announcing his latest crime series that is scheduled to be released next year, Confessions of a Crime Queen.
According to the Houston Chronicle, the show will focus on the true story of a queenpin who created a criminal dynasty before her work became the reason for her destruction.
