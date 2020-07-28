50 Cent Teases Forthcoming Deal With Netflix

Since his foray into television, New York rap icon 50 Cent has proven himself to be one of Hollywood’s most bankable TV producers. In just a few short years, he has launched a series of successful television shows, including his wildly-popular drama series, Power, and For Life, which was renewed for its second season on ABC.

Now, it appears the hip-hop mogul is set to expand his television empire into the streaming realm. On Monday (July 27), Fifty took to Instagram where he teased an upcoming collaboration with Netflix by sharing a photo of the streaming giant’s trademark logo.

“Coming soon!” he hinted in the post’s caption. “You already know. #1 STARZ POWER, #1 ABC FORLIFE now what” before issuing the challenge “you want to bet I do it again on Netflix.”