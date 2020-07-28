50 Cent Teases Forthcoming Deal With Netflix

MADISON SQUARE GARDEN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2019/08/20: Curtis 50 Cents Jackson attends STARZ Power Season 6 premiere at Madison Square Garden. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

50 Cent Teases Forthcoming Deal With Netflix

The hip-hop mogul shared an announcement on Instagram.

Published 14 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Since his foray into television, New York rap icon 50 Cent has proven himself to be one of Hollywood’s most bankable TV producers. In just a few short years, he has launched a series of successful television shows, including his wildly-popular drama series, Power, and For Life, which was renewed for its second season on ABC.

Now, it appears the hip-hop mogul is set to expand his television empire into the streaming realm. On Monday (July 27), Fifty took to Instagram where he teased an upcoming collaboration with  Netflix by sharing a photo of the streaming giant’s trademark logo. 

“Coming soon!” he hinted in the post’s caption. “You already know. #1 STARZ POWER, #1 ABC FORLIFE now what” before issuing the challenge “you want to bet I do it again on Netflix.”

RELATED: 5 New Series From 50 Cent That Expand His Television Empire

No further details have been revealed about 50 Cent’s new deal with Netflix but this marks the first time that he has worked with the streaming service.

It was recently announced that Power Book II: Ghost, the first of his four Power spin-offs, will premiere this September. The series will pick up in the aftermath of the murder of James “Ghost” St. Patrick (played by Omari Hardwick) at the hands of his teenage son, Tariq (played by Michael Rainey, Jr.). 

Mary J. Blige and Method Man are slated to star in the spin-off. 

The other titles, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Power Book IV: Influence, Power Book V: Force, will delve into backstories of other characters from the Power.

“We are patterning it after Marvel, where different characters come in and out of other people’s shows,” executive producer Courtney Kemp explained to Entertainment Weekly in February. “So there’s crossovers and some of your favorite characters will come back, even if they don’t get their own spin-off, they will show up in places. We’re trying to really do it for the fans, to give the most of what they want.”

(Photo: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN MUSIC

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in music

GET READY FOR ELECTION DAY

NOVEMBER 3, 2020

#RECLAIMYOURVOTE

VOTE
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC