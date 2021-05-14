‘The Game’ Reboot Headed To Paramount+, Original Cast Members

Get ready for more of The Game.

The popular Girlfriends spin-off is headed to Paramount+ following an announcement from ViacomCBS that a reboot of The Game has been ordered. Several original cast members will make special appearances, and Wendy Raquel Robinson and Hosea Chanchez will reprise their hilarious mother and son roles as sports agent Tasha Mack and football player Malik Wright.

Originally aired on The CW and BET, The Game tells the story of a group of women who all have relationships with professional football players and what they experience. According to Deadline, the 10-episode first season reboot will follow Tasha and Malik as they relocate from San Diego to Las Vegas, entering a world of new players.

BET’s American Soul Devon Greggory will sit as the showrunner, writer, and executive producer of The Game revival. He will be joined by fellow executive producers Brock Akil, Salim Aki, original executive producer Kelsey Grammer and Tom Russo of Grammnet NH Productions.

“Fifteen years ago, I created The Game and am so proud of the success we had, and that I was able to create characters and stories that resonated with so many people,” said Mara Brock Akil, in an official press release. “I couldn’t be happier about leaving my beloved characters like Tasha Mack and Malik Wright in the hands of Devon, Wendy and Hosea, who I know will build off of the rich foundation the show has.”

Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming, Paramount+, added: “From the moment it debuted, The Game was a groundbreaking series that used humor, heart and memorable characters to explore real issues involving race, gender and, of course, football. What better time for Devon and the whole team to reunite for a fresh look at a world that has only become more at-the-center of the cultural conversation today.”

“The team will tackle racism, sexism, classism and more as they fight for fame, fortune, respect and love,” the press release states.

An official release date has not yet been released but original seasons of The Game are available for streaming on Paramount +.