Ludacris and Eudoxie Expecting Second Child

Forty-three-year-old rapper Ludacris and wife Eudoxie Bridges are expecting another child!

The couple took to Instagram on Friday (May 14) to make the announcement alongside two photos of Eudoxie, 35, cradling her baby bump.

"How is it YOUR Birthday & Your Giving Me The Greatest Gift?" the rapper wrote in the caption. "Joyeux Anniversaire Mrs Bridges."

