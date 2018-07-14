Ludacris' Wife Slams The Internet For Body Shaming Her Choice To Covers Up To Avoid The 'Wrong Attention'

Social media is perfect for those who love to feed off of pregnancy rumors and one of the ones surfacing currently is about Eudoxie Mbouguiengue .

Apparently, many believe she has a baby bump but according to her, nothing is further from the truth. Her response though, has sparked a new debate about women and their fashion decisions.

Via her Instagram Story, Ludacris’ wife revealed why she’s been covering her body (which led to the original rumors about her being pregnant), explaining that she does it so it takes people’s focus off of her body.

“I cover up because my body is not all that I have to offer,” she wrote under a mirror pic of herself in a dress. “So stop assuming I’m pregnant. Many times it is to hid my derriére cuz it can bring the wrong attention.”