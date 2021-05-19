Jason Derulo Shares First Glimpse Of His Baby Boy With Girlfriend Jena Frumes

Congratulations to Jason Derulo!

On Sunday (May 8) the 31-year-old welcomed his first child, a baby boy, with his model girlfriend, Jena Frumes. The couple each revealed the news with separate Instagram posts about their son.

“The happiest day of my life bringing our baby boy (Jason King Derulo) home,” Derulo captioned his IG video that showed a glimpse of the moments leading up to the birth of his son and afterward. “He’s so lucky to have such a strong caring hero of a mother.”