Jason Derulo And Girlfriend Jena Frumes Expecting Their First Child

Jason Derulo shared some great news. On Sunday (March 28), the singer took to social media to announce that he and his girlfriend Jena Frumes are expecting their first child together.

“Couldn’t be more excited for this new chapter in our life @jenafrumes," the "Take You Dancing" singer wrote in his Instagram post.

He attached a romantic video of the couple holding hands and strolling on a beach. It ends with Derulo lovingly kissing Frumes’ baby bump.