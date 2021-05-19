Porsha Williams Clarifies Pregnancy Rumors After Sudden Engagement

Porsha Williams may have confirmed her engagement to Simon Guobadia, but she’s quelling rumors she’s pregnant.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star spoke about her engagement on Tuesday’s episode of Dish Nation and clarified that her swift engagement did not happen as a result of a pregnancy.

"I'm not pregnant," Williams said after co-host Gary Hayes asked about an Instagram photo many believed indicated she was sporting a baby bump. "Is this what you want, Gary? I'm not pregnant. This is not a shotgun wedding."

Williams says she and Simon "got engaged the Thursday before Mother's Day."

"It was very, very special," she recalled. "Dennis and myself and Simon — my fiancé — were sitting there, and it was such a magical moment of just being grown adults and being mature and wanting to do the best thing," she added. "I was like, 'Let's seal this moment with a picture and we posted it.' And then I woke up and I was like, 'What's happening? Why is everybody going crazy?'"

As far as her relationship with Simon goes, the 39-year-old says, "I've been waiting for a love like this and God answered my prayers ... and I wasn't going to deny it when it was smacking me dead in my face.”

Watch the full interview segment below.