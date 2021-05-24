Trending:

Van Jones Remarks Positively On Kim Kardashian’s Law Career

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 14: Van Jones and Kim Kardashian attend Variety And Rolling Stone Co-Host 1st Annual Criminal Justice Reform Summit at 1 Hotel West Hollywood on November 14, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images,)

The CNN political contributor says she’s going to be “an unbelievable attorney.”

Published 2 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Van Jones is advocating on behalf of Kim Kardashian and couldn’t hold back his praises about her during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres while he talked about his upcoming documentary The First Step

On Monday (May 24), the CNN political contributor shared his thoughts about Kardashian’s journey into studying law, “ She’s doing amazing. I think she’s used her platform to help people behind bars and her dad was a lawyer and she always wanted to be a lawyer and... when she got a taste of what she could do using her platform, using her brain, she hasn't let up.” 

He added, “I think she’s going to be an unbelievable attorney and I think she’s one of the best advocates that we have in criminal justice.” 

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Returns To White House With Alice Marie Johnson For Trump Meeting

The Daily Mail reports that the reality tv star and entrepreneur has been doing an apprenticeship at his nonprofit, Dream Corps, for the last four years. 

In 2018, Kardashian and Jones successfully worked to get Alice Johnson pardoned from a life sentence from a 1996 conviction on nonviolent drug charges. 

Watch Van Jones on The Ellen Show below:

(Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

