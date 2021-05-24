Van Jones Remarks Positively On Kim Kardashian’s Law Career

Van Jones is advocating on behalf of Kim Kardashian and couldn’t hold back his praises about her during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres while he talked about his upcoming documentary The First Step.

On Monday (May 24), the CNN political contributor shared his thoughts about Kardashian’s journey into studying law, “ She’s doing amazing. I think she’s used her platform to help people behind bars and her dad was a lawyer and she always wanted to be a lawyer and... when she got a taste of what she could do using her platform, using her brain, she hasn't let up.”

He added, “I think she’s going to be an unbelievable attorney and I think she’s one of the best advocates that we have in criminal justice.”

