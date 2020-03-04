Kim Kardashian Returns To White House With Alice Marie Johnson For Trump Meeting

Mrs. West went back to Washington.

Reality star and criminal justice reform advocate Kim Kardashian headed to the White House on Wednesday (March 4) for a meeting with President Donald Trump to discuss the release of three women from federal prison. Kardashian was accompanied by Alice Marie Johnson, the 64-year-old woman who served 21 years for a nonviolent drug conviction and whose release from prison Kardashian advocated for, along with three other women whose sentences were commuted by the president. Those women are Tynice Hall, Judith Negron and Crystal Munoz.

Munoz “was sentenced to 20 years in prison for conspiracy to possess & distribute marijuana. She left behind a five month old baby & was pregnant. Crystal was shackled by prison guards during the birth of her second daughter," according to Kardashian’s tweet. She added that Negron was sentenced to 35 years in prison for conspiracy to commit health care fraud.

"After trial she received the longest sentence ever given to a female for a white collar crime. A mother, she left behind two young sons," she tweeted. "This was Judith’s first ever offense."



Hall was sentenced to 35 years in prison for a first time nonviolent offense. "Her boyfriend at the time used her house for his illegal drug activities. She was only 22 years old when she went to prison and left behind a 3 year old son," Kardashian tweeted.

Kardashian announced the visit Wednesday morning, saying the meeting would bring "light to these women" and also open the discussion for "more change that our justice system desperately needs!" Johnson added, in her own tweet, that the women's objective was to "advocate for the thousands of other people who deserve a second chance."