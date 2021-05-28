Trending:

Usher and Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Expecting Their Second Baby

The singer shared the news at the iHeart Radio Music Awards.

After welcoming his daughter last year, Usher announced at the 2021 iHeart Radio Music Awards that he and his girlfriend Jenn Goicoecha are expecting their second child. 

Walking the red carpet with Goicochea on Thursday (May 27), the music executive hugged her baby bump in a black dress. Usher served as both a host and performer for the ceremony.

“Another one,” Goiochea captioned her Instagram post sharing the news of her pregnancy

In September 2020, the couple had their first child together, Sovereign, who is 8-months. 

The singer made a special appearance on Ellen in November to speak about his little one and revealed she was born early.

"She came out early," he said. "She was scheduled to be a Scorpio but decided she had a different plan. Libras, you know, they kinda have their minds made up what they wanna do."

Usher continued: "It's funny because the umbilical cord was wrapped around her wrists. So she's pulling the thing, like, 'Pull me outta here, it's time to go!.’”

The 42-year-old artist also shares sons Usher Raymond V, 13, and Naviyd Ely Raymond, 12, with his ex-wife Tameka Foster.

(Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

