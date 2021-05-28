Usher and Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Expecting Their Second Baby

After welcoming his daughter last year, Usher announced at the 2021 iHeart Radio Music Awards that he and his girlfriend Jenn Goicoecha are expecting their second child.

Walking the red carpet with Goicochea on Thursday (May 27), the music executive hugged her baby bump in a black dress. Usher served as both a host and performer for the ceremony.

“Another one,” Goiochea captioned her Instagram post sharing the news of her pregnancy