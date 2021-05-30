‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ Tessica Brown Takes Legal Action Against Makers Of Viral Song ‘Bad Idea’

Tessica Brown, perhaps better known as Gorilla Glue Girl, and her attorney Jeffrey R. Klein want folks to stop using her voice in a viral remix song on social media platforms.

According to TMZ, they sent cease and desist letters about the song called “Bad Idea,” which has appeared on several platforms including Tik Tok, Instagram and Spotify.

RELATED: Here's How 'Gorilla Glue Girl' Is Recovering After Four-Hour Surgery

“To the extent it becomes necessary, Tessica intends to seek the recovery of all penalties, statutory damages and punitive damages for such knowing infringement as applicable," stated the letter that TMZ obtained.

