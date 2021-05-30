‘Gorilla Glue Girl’ Tessica Brown Takes Legal Action Against Makers Of Viral Song ‘Bad Idea’

Tessica Brown, perhaps better known as Gorilla Glue Girl, and her attorney Jeffrey R. Klein want folks to stop using her voice in a viral remix song on social media platforms.
According to TMZ, they sent cease and desist letters about the song called “Bad Idea,” which has appeared on several platforms including Tik Tok, Instagram and Spotify.
“To the extent it becomes necessary, Tessica intends to seek the recovery of all penalties, statutory damages and punitive damages for such knowing infringement as applicable," stated the letter that TMZ obtained.
The outlet said someone named Cocoa Brown appears to have started posting the track that spins Brown’s voice from her “bad idea” Gorilla Glue video into a song.
Here’s a sample of the song from Aniya Wayans’ Tik Tok page that features his dad, comedian Damon Wayons.
Brown stepped into the social media spotlight in January when she used Gorilla Glue to secure her wig after she ran out of her usual hair glue. She took to TikTok to share her dilemma, hoping that social media users might have advice or ideas on how to remove the glue.
In her now famous video, Brown called her decision to use the powerful adhesive spray a “bad, bad, bad idea.”
