Here's How 'Gorilla Glue Girl' Is Recovering After Four-Hour Surgery

Written by BET Staff

Tessica Brown has been in a media firestorm after spraying Gorilla Glue in her hair. Thankfully, the Louisiana native went through a special procedure in Beverly Hills, California to free her hair from the adhesive and she is recovering. According to Entertainment Tonight, Brown's manager, Gina Rodriguez, explained all of the Gorilla Glue was removed from her hair and, "She is currently resting and healing from the ordeal. As you can imagine, Tessica's scalp is extremely sensitive right now and will need some time to recover." According to TMZ, the procedure was performed by plastic surgeon Dr. Michael Obeng and took four hours to complete. He did the procedure free of charge. See a clip of the procedure below:

The harrowing ordeal started about a month ago, when Brown says she used the strong adhesive to secure her wig after she ran out of her usual hair glue. She took to TikTok to share her dilemma, hoping that social media users might have advice or ideas on how to remove the glue. Gorilla Glue even tweeted some advice after Brown’s story went viral:

Hi there, we are sorry to learn about your experience! We do not recommend using our products in hair as they are considered permanent. You can try soaking the affected area in warm, soapy water or applying rubbing alcohol to the area. — Gorilla Glue (@GorillaGlue) February 4, 2021

On Saturday (Feb. 6), Brown posted a photo of herself from a hospital bed. In an interview with Kiss 92.5, she said she went to the emergency room to seek treatment but left the hospital after the medical staff told her she would need to stay for 20 hours for proper treatment and observation. She claims the nurse who was treating her gave her acetone and saline water to replicate the treatment at home. Brown later posted a video of another woman, a TikTok user named Juanita Brown, applying the liquids to her head. It’s not clear if the home treatment worked. RELATED: Viral Tik Tok Shows Woman Using Gorilla Glue Spray On Her Hair Brown’s hair was reportedly rock solid for almost a month after using Gorilla Glue Spray instead of normal hair spray. TMZ reports she’s hired an attorney and is weighing her legal options against Gorilla Glue. Gorilla Glue issued an official statement via Twitter on Monday (Feb. 8), reading in part: “We are very sorry to hear about the unfortunate incident that Miss Brown experienced using our Spray Adhesive on her hair. We are glad to see in her recent video that Miss Brown has received medical treatment from her local medical facility and wish her the best.”

We are very sorry to hear about the unfortunate incident that Miss Brown experienced using our Spray Adhesive on her hair. We are glad to see in her recent video that Miss Brown has received medical treatment from her local medical facility and wish her the best. pic.twitter.com/SoCvwxdrGc — Gorilla Glue (@GorillaGlue) February 8, 2021

Tessica Brown also started a GoFundMe account, raising over $20,000 in just two days. On Feb. 6, Chance the Rapper shared well wishes on Twitter, “I’m glad mfs actually supporting her thru this. When I watched the video the second time it was hard to laugh cause I could tell shorty genuinely didn’t know she had put one of the worlds most powerful adhesives in her shit. I hope she recovers well.”

I’m glad mfs actually supporting her thru this. When I watched the video the second time it was hard to laugh cause I could tell shorty genuinely didn’t know she had put one of the worlds most powerful adhesives in her shit. I hope she recovers well 🙏🏾 #gorillagluegirl — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) February 6, 2021

Brown recently said she regrets sharing the viral video. Dr. Obeng spoke with BET.com about his plans to remove the heavy-duty sealant. He explained that to remove the glue, he will use a specially made solvent created by him and his team, that will dissolve the long-bonded adhesive. However, the solvent does contain powerful chemicals to break through the seemingly indestructible adherent, which is why there will also be heapings of conditioner and “sterile water on standby.” And much to everyone’s surprise, he maintains that Brown will in fact be able to retain her hair. However, whether she chooses to keep her hair after the procedure, is her decision. “The procedure will not remove her hair,” Dr. Obeng said. “However, the strong solvents may damage the health of the hair.” Because of that, he says Brown may want to protect her hair with wigs and other styles. According to Dr. Obeng, Brown should experience a full and speedy recovery.