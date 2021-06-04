Jodie Turner-Smith On Why The Royals Should Have Protected Meghan Markle

Actress Jodie Turner-Smith is coming to Meghan Markle’s defense, calling out the royal family for their reported lack of protection and treatment of the Duchess of Sussex.

Turner-Smith, who is from the UK, was a guest on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday (June 2) and shared her thoughts on the royal family and Megan Markle and Prince Harry's marriage, Daily Mail reports.

“I think they could have looked at this marriage and that relationship as a way to evolve and could have embraced it and embraced her fully, and protected her, and protected their son in a way that made him feel like he didn’t need to leave,” Turner-Smith said.

RELATED: Meghan Markle Reveals The Royal Family Wouldn't Allow Her Son To Be A Prince And Black Twitter Knows Why