Meghan Markle Reveals The Royal Family Wouldn't Allow Her Son To Be A Prince And Black Twitter Knows Why

In her highly anticipated sitdown with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday (March 7), Meghan Markle dropped a bombshell around the racist conversations in Buckingham Palace while she was pregnant with her first child.

During their conversation, Oprah noted that Meghan, whose mother is Black and father white, was the first mixed race person to marry into the British royal family when she tied the knot with Prince Harry.

Meghan told Oprah that while she was pregnant with their son Archie, there were conversations about not giving him security or a title, as well as “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.”

“What?” Oprah replied in shock.