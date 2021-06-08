Meghan Markle’s Baby Girl Lili Has A Sweet Connection To Her Grandma Doria Ragland

On Friday (June 4), Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their second child, a baby girl, Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor. Lili, is named after her grandmother, the late Princess Diana, and her great-grandmother, the Queen of England, also has a sweet connection to Markle’s mom, Doria Ragland.

According to People, Ragland gave Lili the nickname “Flower.” The site also reports that Markle included lily of the valley, a symbol of happiness and rebirth, in her bridal bouquet during her 2018 wedding ceremony to Prince Harry.

Lili, who was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA., joins her two-year-old brother Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

The news of her birth was posted on the Archewell website, the philanthropic endeavor started by Harry and Meghan. The couple also took the opportunity to thank everyone for the “love and prayers we’ve felt across the globe.”