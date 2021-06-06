Duchess Of Sussex Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Welcome Baby Girl

She’s here! Duchess Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced today that their second child, a baby girl, was born on Friday, June 4. The couple said in a statement that, “both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling at home,” according to PEOPLE.

Besides the news of the birth, the world has been eagerly anticipating what the couple would name their daughter who weighed 7lbs 11oz. They’ve decided to name her Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, after both her grandmother, the late Princess Diana, and her great-grandmother, the Queen of England.

"Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales,” the statement read.