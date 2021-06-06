Duchess Of Sussex Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Welcome Baby Girl

She’s here! Duchess Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced today that their second child, a baby girl, was born on Friday, June 4. The couple said in a statement that, “both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling at home,” according to PEOPLE.
Besides the news of the birth, the world has been eagerly anticipating what the couple would name their daughter who weighed 7lbs 11oz. They’ve decided to name her Lilibet “Lili” Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, after both her grandmother, the late Princess Diana, and her great-grandmother, the Queen of England.
"Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales,” the statement read.
The couple revealed they were having a girl during a revealing interview with Oprah Winfrey in March that seems to have only caused a deeper rift between Prince Harry and the rest of the Royal family. Meghan and Harry disclosed intimate details not only about the issues she encountered becoming the Duchess of Sussex, but the racism she had to confront from certain members of her husband’s family. Nevertheless, the two remain strong in their dedication to one another, their children, and their charity work within the mental health space.
Lili, born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA., joins her two-year-old brother Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.
News of congratulations on Lili’s healthy arrival was posted on the Archewell website, the philanthropic endeavor started by Harry and Meghan. The couple also took the opportunity to thank everyone for the “love and prayers we’ve felt across the globe.”
Congratulations. to the lucky parents.
