‘In The Heights’ Creator Lin-Manuel Miranda Apologizes For The Film’s Lack Of Dark-Skinned Afro-Latinx Actors

Lin-Manuel Miranda, who has received criticism over the lack of representation in the movie adaptation of "In The Heights," apologized on Monday for the lack of African Latino representation.

"In The Heights," written by Miranda, initially opened on Broadway in 2008. The highly anticipated film adaptation was released in theaters and on HBO Max last week.

The story captures the essence of experiencing life in Washington Heights, Manhattan as an Afro-Latino. The film tackles issues, imposter syndrome and being the first in the family to accomplish certain goals. In the middle of the plights is the emotion captured in the musical aspect.

The Jon M. Chu-directed film faced criticism after the noticeable lack of dark-skinned Afro-Latinx actors. On Monday (June 14), Miranda issued a statement.

In a lengthy post, the 41-year-old admits lack of representation and says he’s “learning from the feedback.”

“I’m seeing the discussion around Afro-Latinx representation in our film this weekend and it is clear that many of our dark-skinned Afro-Latinx community don’t feel sufficiently represented in it,” Miranda said in a statement. “I can hear the hurt and frustration over colorism, of feeling unseen in the feedback.”

