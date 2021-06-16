Ciara Hits Her 39-Pound Weight Loss Goal After Giving Birth Almost A Year Ago

Ciara is celebrating her latest achievement after revealing that she has lost 39 lbs almost a year after giving birth to her third child, Win Wilson.
Heading to her Instagram, the award-winning singer shared that she hit her pre-baby weight goal with the help of WW (formerly known as Weight Watchers).
“Goodbye to those last 10 lbs I've been working on these past 5 weeks,” the 35-year-old wrote in her caption. “Hello to me-pre baby weight! I'm so proud of myself–down 39 pounds on my @ww journey! The @ww app really made the process easy and fun! Thank you to everyone for your support, we did it!”
“If you believe in yourself and set goals, it’s all possible! Go for it! Go get it!” she continued encouraging her followers to reach goals they set for themselves.
Ciara also addressed her weight loss in her IG stories describing the hard work it took.
“It took a lot of focus, a lot of dedication and commitment,” she said in a video clip. “This was fun. I gotta say this was a different time for me, having had three babies, and working, and traveling and everything, but I'm so proud to say that I made it. It feels so good!”
Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson, quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks, welcomed their second child together, Win Harrison Wilson, on July 23, 2020. Win joins the couple's 4-year-old daughter, Sienna Princess, and Ciara's 7-year-old son, Future Zahir, whom she shares with her ex and rapper, Future.
(Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
