Ciara Hits Her 39-Pound Weight Loss Goal After Giving Birth Almost A Year Ago

Ciara is celebrating her latest achievement after revealing that she has lost 39 lbs almost a year after giving birth to her third child, Win Wilson.

Heading to her Instagram, the award-winning singer shared that she hit her pre-baby weight goal with the help of WW (formerly known as Weight Watchers).

“Goodbye to those last 10 lbs I've been working on these past 5 weeks,” the 35-year-old wrote in her caption. “Hello to me-pre baby weight! I'm so proud of myself–down 39 pounds on my @ww journey! The @ww app really made the process easy and fun! Thank you to everyone for your support, we did it!”

RELATED: Ciara Reveals How Her Body Changed With Her Third Pregnancy